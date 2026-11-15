4 women arrested for 'religious conversion' activities in Gurugram school

Gurugram Police have arrested four women for their alleged involvement in religious conversion activities while running a private school in Ghata village. The arrested women include an HR professional, a volunteer working with cancer patients, a lead analyst and a B.Ed. student. The arrests were made during a raid conducted by a team from the Sector 56 police station. A CCTV camera and a mobile phone were recovered during the operation.

According to the police, the arrested women have been identified as Suman Kumari (21), a resident of Kaushalpuri, Azadpur, Delhi; Rajkumari Chaoba Singh (36), a resident of Bishnupur district in Manipur and currently residing in Sector 86, Gurugram; Ashmita Chahar (35), a resident of Nepal and currently residing in Kotla, Delhi; and Lalnunpuii (31), a resident of Aizawl, Mizoram and currently residing in Dwarka, Delhi.

According to the police, a person submitted a complaint on Saturday, alleging that some unidentified persons, including women, were running a private school for children belonging to poor families living in slums and makeshift rooms near a service station on SPR Road in Ghata village.

The complainant alleged that besides providing food and other essential supplies to the children, the individuals were also carrying out activities related to religious conversion. They were allegedly attempting to influence the children to adopt Christianity by running the school and distributing food and other essential items.

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Taking cognisance of the complaint, a police raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Sukhpal, SHO of the Sector 56 police station. The team conducted a raid at the location in Ghata village. During the raid, four women were found present at the spot and were arrested in accordance with the law.

During the preliminary investigation, an offence relating to attempted religious conversion was found to be made out against the women. An FIR was registered against them under Section 3(a)(i) of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, and Section 3(5) of the BNS at the Sector 56 police station. All four accused were arrested and joined the investigation.

“During police interrogation, it was revealed that accused Lalnunpuii works as an HR professional in a private company; accused Ashmita Chahar works as a volunteer for cancer patients at a hospital; accused Rajkumari Chaoba Singh is employed as a lead analyst in a private company; and accused Suman Kumari completed her graduation last year and is currently preparing for B.Ed.

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“These women had allegedly been visiting Gurugram from Delhi every Saturday for the past one year and were running a private school in the name of providing education, food and other refreshments to children, while allegedly encouraging them to adopt Christianity. We have recovered one CCTV camera from the spot and one mobile phone from the possession of accused Suman Kumari. We are questioning the accused women and further investigation is under way,” a senior police officer said.