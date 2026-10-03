40 armed men attack family in Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar over land dispute

A long-running land dispute turned violent in Patli village of Gurugram’s Farrukhnagar area on Friday, with several members of a family, including women, allegedly injured in an attack by 30 to 40 men armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

In his police complaint, Patli resident Rajkumar said he was working in the field with his family around 1 pm when Dinesh, Ajay and Shivam arrived with 30 to 40 unidentified men.

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He alleged that the group abused the family and attacked them after they objected to an attempt to take forcible possession of the land.

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The dispute over ownership of the land has reportedly continued for several years. According to Rajkumar, Dinesh’s side holds a registry for around 6 kanal 19 marla of the disputed land, while Ajay is allegedly in possession of about 7 kanal 12 marla, where he has reportedly carved out plots.

Rajkumar claimed a court stay has been in force on the entire disputed land for the past two years, but Dinesh’s side allegedly brought outsiders to take possession.

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The situation escalated after the assault, with two Scorpio SUVs allegedly belonging to the attacking side being vandalised.

The two groups later pelted each other with bricks and stones. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital.

Farrukhnagar police reached the spot soon after, but the accused had fled. The police inspected the site, found the damaged vehicles, recorded the complainant’s statement and registered a case.

Farrukhnagar SHO Mahendra Singh said police had received information about a clash and vehicle vandalism between two groups over a land dispute and acted promptly.

He said land records and the court stay order were being examined and the facts would become clear after the inquiry.

Police are monitoring the situation to maintain peace in the village.