4,300 police personnel deployed across Gurugram for extensive Diwali security

Gurugram Police has put in place extensive security arrangements to ensure that Diwali is celebrated peacefully and safely, with around 4,300 police personnel deployed across the city.

According to the police, following directions from the Commissioner of Police, all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to maintain law and order in their respective areas and ensure public safety.

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Regular police personnel, along with additional forces, have been deployed at key and identified locations to strengthen security and respond effectively to any unforeseen situation.

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Special police patrol teams will be stationed at designated firecracker sale points. Police will inspect licences, sealed packaging of green firecrackers and QR codes at shops. The sale and use of barium-containing and banned firecrackers will remain prohibited, with strict legal action against violators.

The bursting of firecrackers will be prohibited within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary health centres, old-age homes and educational institutions. Special patrolling arrangements have been made around these establishments.

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Additional surveillance will be maintained at Sadar Bazaar, shopping malls, cinema halls and other crowded places. Police teams will conduct regular foot, motorcycle and PCR vehicle patrols. Special attention will be given to preventing incidents of harassment of women, chain snatching, pickpocketing and other criminal activities. Plainclothes personnel will also be deployed.

Special security arrangements will be in place at railway stations, bus stands, religious places, hospitals, power plants and other important locations. Suspicious persons and vehicles will be checked. Hotels, guest houses, PG accommodations, dharamshalas, pubs and bars will also come under special security checks.

The police will take legal action against those involved in gambling and betting, as well as those facilitating such activities. Warehouses storing explosive materials and firecrackers will also be inspected. Surveillance will be stepped up on suspicious persons, anti-social elements and those spreading rumours.

Special traffic police duties have been assigned to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on markets and major roads during the festival. Parking areas will also be monitored to prevent vehicle thefts. Special drives will be conducted against traffic violations, including riding without helmets, triple riding and drunk driving.

“All DCPs will monitor security arrangements in their respective areas. SHOs and chowki in-charges will regularly inspect police deployments to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the maintenance of law and order,” said a senior police officer.

Editorial note: The final quote has been lightly edited for grammar and clarity while retaining the officer’s stated information. If it is a verbatim quote, please verify the exact wording before publication.