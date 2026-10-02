5 held for attempt to kidnap Gurugram youth at gunpoint over property deal

Gurugram police arrested five accused in connection with an attempt to kidnap a young man at gunpoint over a property deal dispute. The accused allegedly planned to abduct the youth to pressure his father into either cancelling the property deal or paying them money.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 21 outside Galleria Market. After parking his car, the victim went to a café. When he returned and was about to get into his car, one person suddenly entered and sat in the front seat, while two others entered and sat in the rear seat.

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The person sitting in the front seat pointed a pistol-like weapon at him and asked him to accompany them. When he resisted, the accused attempted to fire at him, but the weapon failed to discharge.

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Showing presence of mind, the youth immediately drove his car forward. As the car started moving, the two persons sitting in the rear seat jumped out and fled. Further ahead, the complainant had to stop his car because of a scooter in front of him.

Taking advantage of this, the accused sitting in the front seat also got out of the car and fled. However, the pistol/country-made weapon allegedly used by the accused was left behind inside the car. Based on the complaint received from the victim, an FIR was registered at Sector 29 Police Station.

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During the investigation, the Crime Branch team from Sector 43 took prompt action and arrested five accused allegedly involved in the incident from Gurugram on Thursday.

The arrested accused were identified as Praveen, a resident of Nayagaon, Gurugram, currently residing in Sector 67; Sumer Singh, a resident of Laxman Vihar, Gurugram, currently residing in Raj Nagar, Gurugram; Shiv Shankar, a resident of Mokhari, Bhagalpur district, Bihar, currently residing in Vaidharm Colony, Palla, Faridabad; Aman, a resident of Mathi Kalan, Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, currently residing in Mithapur, Delhi; and Hemant, a resident of Devra Fareda, Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, currently residing in Mithapur, Delhi.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that accused Praveen had entered into a property deal with the father of the victim. Subsequently, the complainant's father entered into a deal for the said property with another person. Because of this, Praveen allegedly developed a grudge against him. Praveen informed his associate Sumer about the matter.

Thereafter, the two allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap the complainant and pressure his father into entering into a property deal with them and paying them money.

“To execute the kidnapping, accused Praveen and Sumer brought a weapon from Nuh. Thereafter, Sumer also involved his acquaintances Shiv Shankar, Aman and Hemant in the conspiracy. It was also revealed that Sumer had earlier been residing in Faridabad, where he met Shiv Shankar. Aman and Hemant work with Shiv Shankar. Due to their existing acquaintance and mutual contacts, all the accused were brought together and allegedly involved in the kidnapping conspiracy. We are questioning the accused,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP Crime, Gurugram.