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Home / Gurugram / 50 pending challans worth Rs 3.22 lakh: Motorcycle impounded by Gurugram Traffic Police

50 pending challans worth Rs 3.22 lakh: Motorcycle impounded by Gurugram Traffic Police

The motorist failed to produce any documents upon a routine checking at the CRPF Chowk, leading to the seizure

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:52 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Traffic Police during its special drive impounding a bike with 50 pending challans on Wednesday.
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded yet another motorcycle with 50 pending challans amounting to Rs 3.22 lakh.

The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive near the CRPF Chowk on Wednesday.

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As part of Gurugram Traffic Police’s special enforcement drive, action is being taken in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their pending challans for a long period. Motorists are also being informed about their outstanding challans and are being encouraged to pay them on time.

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According to the police, Zonal Officer ASI Sandeep, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive at the CRPF Chowk on Wednesday.

During the operation, a motorcycle was stopped and its documents were requested for verification. The rider failed to produce any.

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“Upon verification, it was found that 50 challans were pending, worth over Rs 3.22 lakh.

Most of the challans pertained to violations such as driving without a helmet, or without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, riding without a number plate, etc., among other traffic violations.

The motorcycle has been parked at a designated parking facility,” said a senior traffic police officer.

“Gurugram Traffic Police appeals to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and keep all essential vehicle documents, including valid insurance, PUC certificate, and other required papers, up to date. Motorists are also urged to ensure timely payment of pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for ensuring the safety of both motorists and other road users,” said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

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