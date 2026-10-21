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Home / Gurugram / 54 pending challans worth Rs 1.13 lakh, Gurugram Police impound bike

54 pending challans worth Rs 1.13 lakh, Gurugram Police impound bike

2-wheeler seized during checking drive near Pasco red light

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:28 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded a motorcycle carrying 54 pending challans worth Rs 1.13 lakh during a checking drive near the Pasco red light on Wednesday.
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded a motorcycle carrying 54 pending challans worth Rs 1.13 lakh during a checking drive near the Pasco red light on Wednesday.

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According to the police, ASI Ramkishan, the zonal officer deployed at the Pasco red light, was conducting vehicle checks when he examined the motorcycle’s records and found 54 pending challans against it.

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The outstanding fines totalled Rs 1,13,500. The motorcycle was impounded and parked at a designated facility, the police said.

A senior traffic police officer said the incident served as a reminder that ignoring pending challans did not exempt vehicle owners from the consequences of traffic violations.

The Gurugram Traffic Police is conducting regular inspections to curb violations and ensure accountability on the roads, the officer added.

The police have appealed to vehicle owners to check the status of pending challans, pay outstanding fines on time, ensure that all mandatory vehicle documents are valid and strictly follow traffic rules.

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