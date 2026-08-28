DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / 6-year-old drowns in Gurugram pond

6-year-old drowns in Gurugram pond

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:56 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A six-year-old child died after drowning in the deep waters of a pond at Chhath Ghat in Gurugram’s Devi Lal Colony on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Ankush, who had lost his father and was living with his mother at his maternal uncle’s house in Devi Lal Colony.

Advertisement

According to police, Ankush was playing with other children from his street on Thursday when he wandered towards the pond near Chhath Ghat.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the children, feeling the heat and humidity, entered the pond to bathe. While playing, Ankush moved into a section where it was particularly deep. Unaware of the depth, he began to drown.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed and began an investigation.

Advertisement

The incident has triggered resentment among residents of Devi Lal Colony, who have accused the administration of ignoring the pond’s unsafe condition. Locals alleged that the Chhath Ghat pond had long been a potential hazard and said they had submitted written complaints to authorities, from the local councillor to municipal corporation officials, seeking the drainage of its deep and filthy water.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts