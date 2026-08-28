6-year-old drowns in Gurugram pond

A six-year-old child died after drowning in the deep waters of a pond at Chhath Ghat in Gurugram’s Devi Lal Colony on Thursday, police said.

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The deceased was identified as Ankush, who had lost his father and was living with his mother at his maternal uncle’s house in Devi Lal Colony.

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According to police, Ankush was playing with other children from his street on Thursday when he wandered towards the pond near Chhath Ghat.

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Eyewitnesses said the children, feeling the heat and humidity, entered the pond to bathe. While playing, Ankush moved into a section where it was particularly deep. Unaware of the depth, he began to drown.

Police arrived at the scene after being informed and began an investigation.

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The incident has triggered resentment among residents of Devi Lal Colony, who have accused the administration of ignoring the pond’s unsafe condition. Locals alleged that the Chhath Ghat pond had long been a potential hazard and said they had submitted written complaints to authorities, from the local councillor to municipal corporation officials, seeking the drainage of its deep and filthy water.