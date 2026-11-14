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Home / Gurugram / 61 challans worth Rs 3L later, auto & mobike impounded in Gurugram

61 challans worth Rs 3L later, auto & mobike impounded in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:39 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram traffic police have stepped up its crackdown on repeat traffic rule violators, impounding an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle with 61 pending challans worth a total of about Rs 3 lakh in two separate operations. According to the police, in the first operation, Traffic Inspector (East-1) Jagbir and his team impounded a motorcycle. Verification revealed 38 pending challans amounting to Rs 1,70,500 against the vehicle. These mainly related to riding without a helmet and driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

In the second operation, Hanuman Chowk Zonal Officer ASI Kiran Kumar and his team stopped an auto-rickshaw for inspection while on traffic duty. Verification revealed 23 pending challans amounting to Rs 1,31,000 against the auto-rickshaw. These mainly involved violations such as driving on the wrong side, violating zebra crossing rules and dangerous driving.

As the drivers of both vehicles failed to produce the required vehicle documents, the vehicles were impounded and taken to a designated parking facility. “The Gurugram traffic police is taking action against drivers who repeatedly disregard traffic rules and endanger not only their own safety but also the lives of other road users. Strict action is being taken in accordance with the law against those who ignore pending challans and repeatedly violate traffic regulations. Such action against traffic rule violators will continue,” a senior traffic police officer said.

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