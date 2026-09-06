6,231 overspeeding challans in Gurugram in August, fines total Rs 1.24 crore

Gurugram Traffic Police issued 6,231 challans for overspeeding and collected fines totalling Rs 1.24 crore during a special month-long enforcement drive in August, highlighting the scale of the traffic violation on the city’s roads.

The drive, conducted from August 1 to 31, targeted speeding vehicles on the Mumbai Expressway, Golf Course Road and other key stretches identified as speeding hotspots.

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The challans generated a cumulative fine of Rs 1,24,62,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. On average, more than 200 overspeeding challans were issued every day during the drive.

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Officials said the enforcement action was part of the department’s efforts to improve road safety and prevent accidents and other incidents linked to reckless driving.

Beyond the special drive, the traffic police routinely conduct targeted enforcement and deploy special morning checkpoints, or nakas, to catch speeding violators and deter dangerous driving.

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The city’s expressways and arterial roads, particularly high-speed corridors such as the Mumbai Expressway and Golf Course Road, witness heavy traffic and have remained a focus of road-safety enforcement.

The police have appealed to motorists to avoid overspeeding, warning that reckless driving puts the lives of both drivers and other road users at risk. Commuters have also been urged to follow traffic rules.

Officials said special challan drives would continue as part of the department’s road-safety measures, with major corridors remaining a priority for enforcement.