673 kg ganja worth Rs 1.25 crore seized from truck in Gurugram, 2 held

Gurugram police arrested two accused in a crackdown on drug trafficking and seized 673 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.25 crore from a truck. The contraband, packed in 23 bags, was being transported from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan for distribution.

The police received information from reliable sources that ganja was being transported in a Rajasthan-registered truck. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Arun, in-charge of the Crime Branch, Sector 65, kept the suspected vehicle under surveillance, intercepted it and conducted a search. The truck was occupied by driver Sabir and cleaner Sanawar.

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During the inspection, the police found that the contraband had been concealed beneath bags of plastic granules. A total of 23 bags containing 673 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 1.25 crore, were recovered from the truck.

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The police arrested both occupants along with the seized contraband. The accused were identified as Sabir (34), a resident of Udaipur village in Rajasthan’s Khairthal district, and Sanawar (19), a resident of Mirzapur village in the same district.

A case has been registered against them under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days for questioning and further investigation.

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“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the truck allegedly belongs to Sabir, who was also driving it. He had employed Sanawar as a cleaner at a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. Both accused were allegedly transporting ganja from Odisha to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan for supply. They were reportedly to receive Rs 2 lakh from their other associates for transporting and supplying the contraband,” said Naveen Sharma, ACP, Crime.

“During interrogation, it also emerged that the accused had allegedly transported and supplied ganja concealed among plastic granules and other goods on two previous occasions. They were reportedly carrying out the operation for the third time in Gurugram. We are questioning them about the source of the narcotic substance, its intended delivery and the identities of others involved in the illegal trade,” Sharma added.