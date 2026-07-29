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Home / Gurugram / 7-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Gurugram

7-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Gurugram

Due to a cut in the power supply cable running to the shanties, an electric current had charged the ladder and Firoz suffered an electric shock when he touched it

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Firoz Sheikh. File
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A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an iron ladder installed outside a shanty in the Sector 52 slums on Tuesday afternoon. The police handed over the body to the family after a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Firoz Sheikh, a native of Khisar village in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Firoz was the only son of his parents. His father, Paltu Sheikh, stated that the family has been living in the slums of Sector 52 for the past four years, and he works in housekeeping.

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According to the family, on Tuesday afternoon, Firoz was bathing in the rain outside his home. The shanty is a two-story structure, so an iron staircase was installed outside to provide access to the upper floor. Due to a cut in the power supply cable running to the shanties, an electric current had charged the ladder and Firoz suffered an electric shock when he touched it.

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Hearing the commotion, nearby people rushed to the scene and immediately took the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to the doctors, he died due to electrocution. Upon receiving the information, the Sector 53 police reached the spot. The police took possession of the body and handed it over to kin after a post-mortem examination.

“So far, the family members have not lodged a formal complaint but we are investigating how electricity was being supplied to the shanties and whether there was any negligence involved”, said a senior police officer.

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