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Home / Gurugram / 74-year-old woman found dead in DLF Phase 2 home days after being reported missing

74-year-old woman found dead in DLF Phase 2 home days after being reported missing

The daughter filed a missing complaint at the police station on May 28

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:56 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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A woman's decomposed body was found in a bathroom on the second floor of a house in the DLF Phase 2 area. The woman reportedly lived in the house with her daughter.

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The daughter filed a missing complaint at the police station on May 28, based on which a first information report was filed. The DLF Phase 2 police station is now investigating the matter.

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According to the police, DLF Phase 2 resident Rita Bakshi (74) lived with her daughter Rajni Bakshi. In the complaint, Rajni stated that her mother had been missing since May 25.

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Following the complaint, police visited the home twice but found no information about the woman. On the evening of May 30, after a foul smell emanated from the house, police were alerted and woman's decomposed body was found in a bathroom on the second floor.

Police suspect that the woman slipped and fell in the bathroom, injuring her head and causing her death. Police are investigating the case from various angles. In addition to questioning the woman's daughter and information is also being gathered from neighbours.

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“The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem. Further action will be taken after the investigation,” said inspector Krishna Kant, SHO of DLF Phase 2 police station.

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