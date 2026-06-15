Ace investor Madhusudan Kela buys Rs 121 crore apartment at DLF’s The Dahlias in Gurugram

Markets veteran and ace investor Madhusudan Kela has bought a super-luxury apartment at DLF’s The Dahlias in Gurugram for Rs 121 crore. He becomes the latest high-net-worth name to establish residence on Golf Course Road — a stretch rapidly displacing Mumbai as India’s preferred postcode for the ultra-wealthy.

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The Dahlias, located at DLF Phase 5, Sector 54 on Golf Course Road, was launched in October 2024 as DLF’s most expensive residential project ever. It has a starting price of Rs 80,000 per sq ft and an average apartment ticket size of around Rs 100 crore. By September 2025, DLF had sold 221 units worth Rs 15,818 crore in the project, at an average of Rs 72 crore per apartment.

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Kela’s purchase at Rs 121 crore — above the project average — underlines the premium commanded by the address and the pace at which India’s wealthy are converting stock market gains into trophy real estate. Kela, who publicly holds 19 stocks worth over Rs 2,300 crore and is tracked as one of India’s sharpest market minds, joins a roll call of buyers at The Dahlias.

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The transaction is part of a wider HNI migration to Gurugram’s luxury corridor that has produced some of the most eye-catching real estate deals in NCR history. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan bought a 6,040 sq ft apartment at The Dahlias for Rs 65.61 crore, with stamp duty taking the total outgo to Rs 69 crore. A Delhi-NCR-based businessman bought four apartments in the same project, totalling 35,000 sq ft, for Rs 380 crore in a single transaction. Four ultra-luxury apartments at DLF’s The Camellias — The Dahlias’ predecessor on the same road — were registered for over Rs 270 crore in September 2025 alone.

The sales value of The Dahlias is comparable to the combined total of Oberoi Realty’s Three Sixty West in Mumbai, DLF Camellias, and Naman Xana in Mumbai. The statistic illustrates how decisively Gurugram has entered a conversation long dominated by Mumbai’s Worli and South Mumbai.

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At approximately Rs 100 crore — around USD 12 million — The Dahlias enters territory that includes prime addresses in Dubai, Singapore, and central London. It bridges a gap in Indian real estate that did not exist a decade ago.

With possession targeted for 2028-29 and unsold inventory still valued at over Rs 23,000 crore, The Dahlias is not just a housing project. It is the clearest evidence yet that Gurugram’s Golf Course Road has become the undisputed capital of India’s super-luxury real estate market.