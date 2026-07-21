On the direction of the Delhi High Court, activist Sonam Wangchuk — who has been on a 24-day hunger strike in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) student protest — was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday late evening. Following the court's order, Gurugram police increased security in and around the hospital.

Advertisement

Wangchuk arrived at Medanta Hospital in an ambulance at 7:28 PM under tight security.

Advertisement

According to a hospital official, Wangchuk was admitted to ICU 8, and his treatment has begun under the supervision of Dr Sushila Kataria, Internal Medicine Specialist at Medanta Hospital. Moreover, treatment is being provided under the supervision of the internal medicine team (physicians) and Wangchuk.

Advertisement

“In view of security concerns, security arrangements at the hospital have been significantly strengthened, with a heavy police force deployed in and around Medanta Hospital. Our police team keeping a close watch from every angle,” said a senior police officer.