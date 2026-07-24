Advocate, five others booked over clash at registrar office

The police have registered a case against advocate Alka Dalal, a resident of Malibu Towne and an office-bearer of the Malibu Towne Plot Residents Welfare Association, along with five others for alleged misconduct, obstruction of official duty and forcible entry into the office of the District Registrar of Firms and Societies. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Alka Dalal dismissed the allegations as baseless and said she had also lodged a complaint against the district registrar. According to a complaint filed by District Registrar Arpit Gehlawat, HCS, Dalal visited his office and sent visitor slips seeking a meeting.

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The FIR states that Dalal, accompanied by five to six unidentified persons claiming to be advocates and an armed Haryana Police personnel/PSO, allegedly forced their way into his office despite being informed by a peon, Neelam Rana, that public meeting hours were over. They allegedly created a ruckus inside the office.

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“During the incident, a male person in advocates attire threatened me with dire consequences had I been outside my office, wrongfully confined me, manhandled me and grossly misbehaved with me. They intentionally obstructed the functioning of the Government office, interfered with the discharge of official work and attempted to overawe and pressurise me in the lawful exercise of my official functions. Their unlawful acts disrupted the normal functioning of the office, caused fear and insecurity among the Government staff, including Sandeep Yadav, IEO, Monu, Peon and others and amounted to a serious obstruction in the discharge of public duties,” Gehlawat stated in his complaint.

He further alleged that the incident amounted to an attempt to intimidate a public servant while discharging official duties and obstruct the lawful functioning of a government office. Such conduct, he said, undermined the authority of a public office, adversely affected public administration and warranted immediate legal action.

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Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Dalal and others under Sections 132, 221, 224, 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday.

“As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. Further action will be taken in accordance with the facts that emerge during the investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Dalal on Friday submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner against District Registrar Arpit Gehlawat, accusing him of indecent and derogatory behaviour while in public office and of lodging a false and frivolous FIR against her.

In her complaint, Dalal alleged that when she visited the office, he shouted at her and thepersons accompanying her in a derogatory manner, asking them to leave.