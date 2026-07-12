Engineer stabs co-worker to death in Gurugram, kills self by jumping before train

A 25-year-old artificial intelligence (AI) engineer allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at his rented Sector 55 accommodation before dying by suicide on a nearby railway track, police said on Sunday.

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The tragedy came to light after the woman’s family grew anxious when repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered and alerted the local police.

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The deceased woman, identified as Ishika, was a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. According to investigators, she had moved into the rented room of the accused, Shresth Malik, just three days prior to the incident. Both were employed as AI engineers at Amtm Global Solutions, a private firm operating out of Sector 59.

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Upon receiving the family's alert, a team from the Sector 56 police station rushed to the Sector 55 residence on Sunday. Finding the apartment locked from the inside, officers forced open the door to find Ishika lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. Forensic experts were immediately called to the spot to harvest evidence, with preliminary assessments suggesting the body had been inside the room for nearly 24 hours.

As the murder investigation began, local police linked the case to an incident handled by the Government Railway Police (GRP) a day earlier. On July 11, an unidentified man had died after being struck by a train on a nearby track. A mobile phone recovered from the track eventually identified the deceased as Shresth. His family was notified, and the body was handed over following a post-mortem examination.

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"Preliminary findings indicate the duo had been living together for the past three days," said Sector 56 SHO Manoj Kumar. "We are currently scanning call records, analysing local CCTV footage and questioning colleagues and family members to piece together the timeline and establish a definitive motive."

However, the investigation faces conflicting narratives. Arriving in Gurugram to claim the body, Shresth’s father, Deepak Malik, strongly rejected the police's initial theory, stating his son was incapable of murder. Malik claimed the family was completely unaware of any romantic relationship between the two.

He further revealed that Shresth had called his brother on July 11, shortly before his death, panicking that "a girl had threatened him." The family has demanded a thorough and impartial probe into the extortion and threat angles.

Police officials stated that all dimensions of the case are being actively looked into, though no suicide note has been recovered so far. Clarity is expected once the final forensic and digital analysis reports are submitted.