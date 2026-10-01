Aravalli foothills turn into dump yard near Nuh-Gurugram border; complaints go unheard

The Aravalli foothills along the Nuh-Gurugram border are emerging as a new waste dump yard, with foul-smelling garbage being unloaded in the hills near Chahalka village night after night. Residents say this is no one-off incident but a continuing practice that has gone unchecked despite complaints.

Villagers allege that vehicles arrive after dark, dump waste in the Aravalli hills and leave before dawn. The garbage includes plastic and other filth, which they say poses a grave threat to wildlife and has left the area reeking. They add that the waste is often set on fire at night, worsening air pollution in the ecologically fragile range.

Advertisement

"We have approached the administration several times. Industrial waste from nearby warehouses and industries is being brought here, dumped and even set on fire," said local Panchayat representative.

Advertisement

Locals point to the mushrooming of warehouses and cold storage units along the Tauru-Sohna road. They allege that waste meant for authorised disposal is being secretly dumped in the Aravallis, even as contractors collect fees for disposal. Some residents have installed CCTV cameras along the route used by the vehicles, but they allege collusion, as nobody stops the trucks.

The stretch falls on the boundary of the Gurugram and Nuh forest divisions, and villagers say each division often passes the buck to the other.

Advertisement

The Aravalli dumping pattern is not new. Similar cases have surfaced earlier in Khori Kalan, Charoda and the hills along the KMP Expressway. In Bhiwadi and Nuh too, the police and the forest department had struggled to register cases against those responsible.

Range officer Dev Kumar said a forest department team is collecting information on the dumping. "If it is found in our jurisdiction, strict action will be taken as per rules. This will not be tolerated in any circumstances," he said.

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh said an inquiry has been marked into the matter. "Anybody found degrading the Aravallis will be punished. There will be no leniency towards those damaging the Aravalli ecology," he said.

Villagers have demanded inspections of the warehouses and cold storages in the area and strict monitoring of the routes leading to the hills.

The Aravallis serve as a natural barrier against desertification and a lung for the National Capital Region, besides being a key groundwater recharge zone and a habitat for leopards, hyenas and other wildlife.