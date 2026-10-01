DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Aravalli foothills turn into dump yard near Nuh-Gurugram border; complaints go unheard

Aravalli foothills turn into dump yard near Nuh-Gurugram border; complaints go unheard

Villagers allege that vehicles arrive after dark, dump waste in the Aravalli hills and leave before dawn; the waste is often set on fire at night, worsening air pollution in the ecologically fragile range

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:03 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The garbage includes plastic and other filth, which they say poses a grave threat to wildlife and has left the area reeking.
Advertisement

The Aravalli foothills along the Nuh-Gurugram border are emerging as a new waste dump yard, with foul-smelling garbage being unloaded in the hills near Chahalka village night after night. Residents say this is no one-off incident but a continuing practice that has gone unchecked despite complaints.

Villagers allege that vehicles arrive after dark, dump waste in the Aravalli hills and leave before dawn. The garbage includes plastic and other filth, which they say poses a grave threat to wildlife and has left the area reeking. They add that the waste is often set on fire at night, worsening air pollution in the ecologically fragile range.

Advertisement

"We have approached the administration several times. Industrial waste from nearby warehouses and industries is being brought here, dumped and even set on fire," said local Panchayat representative.

Advertisement

Locals point to the mushrooming of warehouses and cold storage units along the Tauru-Sohna road. They allege that waste meant for authorised disposal is being secretly dumped in the Aravallis, even as contractors collect fees for disposal. Some residents have installed CCTV cameras along the route used by the vehicles, but they allege collusion, as nobody stops the trucks.

The stretch falls on the boundary of the Gurugram and Nuh forest divisions, and villagers say each division often passes the buck to the other.

Advertisement

The Aravalli dumping pattern is not new. Similar cases have surfaced earlier in Khori Kalan, Charoda and the hills along the KMP Expressway. In Bhiwadi and Nuh too, the police and the forest department had struggled to register cases against those responsible.

Range officer Dev Kumar said a forest department team is collecting information on the dumping. "If it is found in our jurisdiction, strict action will be taken as per rules. This will not be tolerated in any circumstances," he said.

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh said an inquiry has been marked into the matter. "Anybody found degrading the Aravallis will be punished. There will be no leniency towards those damaging the Aravalli ecology," he said.

Villagers have demanded inspections of the warehouses and cold storages in the area and strict monitoring of the routes leading to the hills.

The Aravallis serve as a natural barrier against desertification and a lung for the National Capital Region, besides being a key groundwater recharge zone and a habitat for leopards, hyenas and other wildlife.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts