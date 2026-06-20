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Home / Gurugram / As HC weighs stilt-plus-4 norm, PG buildings raised to stilt-plus-5 emerge in Gurugram

As HC weighs stilt-plus-4 norm, PG buildings raised to stilt-plus-5 emerge in Gurugram

Five PG buildings, each illegally raised to stilt-plus-five, were sealed on the third day of the District Town Planner (Enforcement)’s restoration drive

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:01 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Illegal stilt-floor constructions, including offices, a kitchen, a restaurant and a servant quarter, were demolished with bulldozers at several sites, along with sheds and gates extending beyond plot lines.
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As the Punjab and Haryana High Court continues to weigh the merits — and menace — of the stilt-plus-four norm, the maximum construction permitted on residential plots in Gurugram, the Gurugram RWA Federation has said builders in DLF Phase-3 are already a floor ahead of that debate. Five paying-guest (PG) buildings in the locality, each illegally raised to stilt-plus-five with an unauthorised extra floor, were sealed in their entirety on the third day of the District Town Planner (Enforcement)’s restoration drive, taking the total rooms shut across the five buildings to 225, along with 29 illegal commercial units.

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Acting on High Court orders, the team led by DTPE Amit Madholia sealed S-27/3 (Hello World Co-Living, 38 rooms), S-28/4 (54 rooms across the basement, ground floor and five upper floors) and three PG buildings on Series Road — SR-70 (44 rooms), SR-72 (45 rooms) and SR-74 (44 rooms). Illegal stilt-floor constructions, including offices, a kitchen, a restaurant and a servant quarter, were demolished with bulldozers at several sites, along with sheds and gates extending beyond plot lines.

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Related news: 128-room illegal PG stuns officials on day 2 of DLF Phase-3 crackdown in Gurugram

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A separate right-of-way clearance drive in the S-30 lane sealed 29 illegal commercial establishments — parlours, workshops, departmental stores, property dealer offices, paan shops and eateries among them — while encroachments including ramps, staircases and shops were cleared in the S-54 lane. Boundary walls, lawns, DG sets and extended ramps were also removed in front of plots S-28/2, S-28/3 and S-28/4.

The drive’s footprint over three days now covers roughly 30 buildings. On day two alone, eight large buildings yielding 262 rooms were sealed, including a 128-room PG operating illegally out of a 1,000-square-yard plot.

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Reacting to the scale of the violations, the Gurugram RWA Federation said the sealing drive only confirmed what residents had suspected for years. “While the courts are still deciding whether stilt-plus-four itself should be allowed, Gurugram has already moved into a stilt-plus-five era. These buildings did not turn illegal overnight — somebody signed off on a sanctioned plan and an entire extra floor was added in full public view for years. The question is why it took a High Court order, not routine departmental inspection, to notice it,” the federation said.

DTPE Madholia said the department had received public cooperation during the drive and that action against illegal construction on residential plots, stilt-parking encroachment and unauthorised commercial activity would continue strictly in line with court orders.

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