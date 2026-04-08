Assembly polls in Assam, WB leave Gurugram, Faridabad stinking

As election activity intensifies in West Bengal and Assam ahead of the Assembly polls, Gurugram and neighbouring Faridabad are grappling with a severe labour shortage triggered by a large-scale return of migrant workers to their home states.

Advertisement

The exodus has disrupted essential services, with door-to-door waste collection — the backbone of urban sanitation — being the worst hit. Over the past few days, waste management contractors have issued advisories to Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and ward councillors about a slowdown in services.

Advertisement

“Due to a shortage of labour because of the elections in Assam and Bengal, waste collection will be slow for the next 5-6 days. We will send the vehicles, but there will be no labour. We request residents to step out and dump their waste directly into the vehicle,” read a message from a local sanitation contractor.

Advertisement

The situation has once again exposed the city’s heavy dependence on migrant labour. Local estimates suggest that Gurugram and Faridabad together have around 2.5 to 3 lakh workers from West Bengal and Assam, forming a significant part of the workforce in sanitation, housekeeping, construction and gig services. In several residential areas, a majority of sanitation staff is drawn from these states.

The disruption has affected both high-density and upscale residential pockets, including Sectors 15 (Parts I and II), 17 and 23, DLF phases, and old Gurugram areas.

Advertisement

Praveen Yadav, president of United Gurugram RWAs, said the situation was worsening. “The sanitation system was already under pressure, but this election-related migration has brought it to a tipping point. In sectors like 15 and 17, garbage is piling up. RWAs are working overtime to manage the situation and are constantly in touch with the MCG to find temporary solutions, but without manpower, there is only so much we can do,” he said.

The labour shortage has also impacted households and the gig economy. Many residents reported a shortage of domestic help as workers travelled back home for the polls. “My cook and cleaning help both left for Malda last week for the polls. It’s been a struggle to manage work and chores,” said Ananya Roy, a software engineer living in Sector 23.

The impact is visible on app-based services as well, with food delivery and quick-commerce platforms reporting longer delivery times or temporary service disruptions in parts of Gurugram and Faridabad. Industry observers say the number of active gig workers has dipped significantly this week due to the reverse migration.