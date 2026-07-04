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Home / Gurugram / Assistant engineer killed after speeding Scorpio hits bike in Gurugram

Assistant engineer killed after speeding Scorpio hits bike in Gurugram

An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station and police took both vehicles into custody

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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An assistant engineer died after his bike was struck by a speeding Scorpio near Bank Market on Old Delhi Road. An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station and police took both vehicles into custody.

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According to the complaint filed by Suresh Chandra Mishra, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, his son Yogendra Mishra (24) had been living in Gurugram for nearly three years. He was employed as an assistant engineer at Munjal Showa Limited in Udyog Vihar.

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“On Thursday, my son reported for duty at 4 pm and was returning to his room on his motorcycle after finishing his shift around 12.40 am on Friday. As soon as Yogendra Mishra reached the vicinity of the Bank Market in Sector 14, Old Delhi Road, the driver of a black Scorpio collided with his motorcycle while driving at high speed and negligently. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Mishra added in his complaint.

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A senior police officer said that initially, the deceased could not be identified but the body was later identified as Yogendra Mishra after his family members arrived at the police station.

“An FIR was registered against the Scorpio driver who managed to flee away leaving his vehicle on spot. We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem and a further probe is under way. The accused driver will be arrested soon,” said a senior police officer.

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