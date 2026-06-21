Gurugram Police on Sunday rejected claims made by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira that a city-based forensic laboratory operator had been raided, arrested or detained for allegedly fabricating a report on a viral video purportedly showing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in an objectionable act.

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“No such raids or arrests have been conducted. If anything of this sort happened, it would be Punjab Police who would do it,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Inspector Sandeep told The Tribune.

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Khaira had claimed on Saturday that Gurugram Police arrested the operator of a laboratory that, according to him, had prepared a “fake report” declaring the video genuine. He alleged that the accused had confessed on camera to being paid to manufacture false findings. Khaira further claimed that police recovered WhatsApp chats between the accused and a Punjab Police officer allegedly involved in orchestrating the report.

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The latest allegations add a fresh twist to a controversy that has dominated Punjab’s political discourse for more than a week.

On June 15, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, declared Chief Minister Mann “Guru Dokhi” and “Panth Virodhi”. Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj cited forensic analyses from two laboratories that reportedly concluded the viral video was authentic, untampered and showed no signs of AI manipulation.

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Mann has consistently denied appearing in the video. Addressing reporters, he argued that his physique and profile do not match the individual seen in the footage, which was examined across 1,191 frames during the analysis.

The Punjab Government has since relied on findings from another set of two forensic laboratories—whose identities have not been disclosed—to maintain that the person in the video is an actor and not the Chief Minister.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the competing forensic assessment identified discrepancies in height, side profile and body structure that ruled out Mann’s presence in the video.

The video first surfaced in October 2025 after being released by Canada-based NRI Jagman Samra, who hails from Mann’s home district of Sangrur.

With Gurugram Police categorically denying any raid, arrest or detention linked to the case, officials have effectively ruled out any local law-enforcement action in the matter. Police maintained that no FIR, raid or arrest connected to the controversy has originated within their jurisdiction and that any investigation involving a forensic laboratory would fall under the purview of Punjab Police, as the case stems from Punjab.