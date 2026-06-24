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Home / Gurugram / Bhupinder Singh Hooda accuses EC, BJP of undermining democracy

Bhupinder Singh Hooda accuses EC, BJP of undermining democracy

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Gurugram, Updated At : 07:43 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP government had ignored Rohtak as neither any major industry was set up nor was any big package given for it in the past one decade. - File photo
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Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the Election Commission and the BJP of “manipulating the electoral process and attacking democracy.” Addressing Congress leaders and workers in Gurugram after a meeting on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Hooda said evidence of such manipulation had surfaced in the Haryana Assembly elections and was now visible during the voter list revision in West Bengal.

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He said Congress workers were being trained to help eligible voters get registered while identifying and removing fake entries. “The Congress’ objective is clear: no fake votes should be added and no genuine voter should be removed,” he said.

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