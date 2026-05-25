In an alleged case of linguistic discrimination, a young man from Bihar was brutally assaulted after the accused reportedly mocked his language and accent. The victim allegedly suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station in Gurugram.

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According to the complaint filed by Aditya Raj Pandey, a native of Sandera village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, he currently lives on rent in the DLF Phase-3 area and works at Teleperformance in Sector 48.

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Pandey stated that on the night of May 20, around 8 pm, his colleague Ansh Tyagi called him and asked him to come to building number U-61/4 in DLF Phase-3, where another friend, Joel K Jose, lived. Trusting his friend, Pandey reached the location in the early hours of May 21.

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He alleged that besides Ansh and Joel, two other men — Uday Sansanwal and Nikhil Sansanwal — along with a woman were present in the room. The accused were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the complaint, after Joel went downstairs to get food, Uday and Nikhil started mocking Pandey’s Hindi and regional accent.

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“They said they could not understand my language. When I objected to their behaviour and abuse, they became aggressive. Uday slapped me, and despite Ansh trying to intervene, they surrounded me and started beating me brutally,” Pandey alleged in his complaint.

He further alleged that the accused repeatedly punched and assaulted him with the intention of causing serious injuries. Joel and Ansh later intervened and managed to rescue him, after which the accused allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

Pandey reportedly lost consciousness due to excessive bleeding and injuries. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer said that based on the victim’s complaint, a case had been registered against Uday and Nikhil Sansanwal under relevant sections of the BNS. Efforts are under way to arrest the accused, the officer added.