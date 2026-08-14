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Home / Gurugram / BJP event turns awkward as Rao Inderjit slams organisers, walks off stage mid-speech in Gurugram

BJP event turns awkward as Rao Inderjit slams organisers, walks off stage mid-speech in Gurugram

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh claims his name wasn’t even on the list of speakers scheduled to address Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:31 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Rao Inderjit Singh. File photo
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Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh turned a Partition Horrors Remembrance Day event into a public dressing-down of its organisers, openly declaring on stage that he wouldn’t have been invited at all had BJP national president Nitin Nabin and the state president not been present — this despite being the sitting MP for the region.

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His anger didn’t stop there. Rao Inderjit claimed his name wasn’t even on the list of speakers scheduled to address the gathering. Visibly furious, he cut his own remarks short and walked off, handing back the mic mid-speech — leaving other leaders and organisers on stage visibly stunned.

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He didn’t hold back on regional politics either, taking a direct swipe at those invoking the Punjabi community for electoral gain.

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“Let Punjabis alone contest an election purely in the name of being Punjabi — we’ll see how many votes they get,” he said, pointing out that of Gurugram’s 36 councillors, only 2 are Punjabi. He credited Manohar Lal Khattar’s chief ministership to the collective support of “36 biradaris,” not the Punjabi community alone.

Taking a pointed jab at being sidelined as the area’s sitting MP, Rao Inderjit issued a warning: “It takes two hands to clap remember that.”

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He escalated the complaint directly to BJP national president Nitin Nabin, reopening the long-simmering factional rift within the party’s Ahirwal unit.

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