BJP inroads in Mewat: Saini promises growth at Punhana rally as Rao Inderjit’s absence raises eyebrows

The BJP signalled a major political outreach in Haryana’s traditional opposition stronghold of Mewat, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promising a complete transformation of the region at a massive rally in Punhana.

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The event marked a significant political shift in Nuh district, as Chaudhary Javed Khan—the son of popular, senior now suspended Congress MLA Mohammad Ilyas—organised the Mewat Vikas Sankalp Rally and shared the stage with the Chief Minister (CM). Khan’s active role in facilitating the BJP platform signals the ruling party’s aggressive push to build a formidable footprint in the Meo-Muslim heartland.

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However, the political momentum was shadowed by a notable internal absence. Union Minister and local Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh whose parliamentary constituency encompasses Nuh skipped the public rally. This marks yet another instance of the senior Ahirwal leader missing a high-profile function hosted by Saini, coming closely on the heels of him skipping the District Grievance Committee meeting in Gurugram.

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While Singh’s team attributed his absence to official ill health, party insiders view the repeated missed appearances as a sign of simmering friction within the state unit.

Addressing the gathering after being honoured with a traditional turban, Saini asserted that Mewat, once synonymous with political neglect, is entering a new era under the “double-engine” government.

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“In the years ahead, when Haryana’s development story is written, people will remember Mewat for rewriting history,” Saini declared, emphasising that nation-building runs through Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Taoru just as much as Delhi or Chandigarh.

To highlight his administration’s commitment to meritocracy, Saini pointed to the recent recruitment of 1,494 teachers under the Mewat Cadre. He challenged critics to find a single instance of bribery or political influence (parchi-kharchi), noting that 32 local candidates from Punhana alone secured jobs purely on merit.

Shifting his focus to the opposition, Saini launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of exploiting youth grievances after running out of genuine political issues. He contrasted Haryana’s job transparency with neighboring Punjab, questioning the AAP’s governance following controversies over recent recruitment drives.

Joining the CM, State Industry Minister Rao Narbir Singh detailed plans for cluster-based industrial growth around IMT Sohna, assuring locals that upcoming units would prioritize hiring qualified regional youth. Meanwhile, responding to requests from Kaman MLA Nauksham Chaudhary, Saini assured that a Master Plan for Punhana and enhanced higher education infrastructure, including a regional university, remain high on the government’s agenda.