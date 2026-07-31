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Home / Gurugram / Bomb threat email targets Gurugram DC office, courts, school

Bomb threat email targets Gurugram DC office, courts, school

Police yet to confirm whether email originates from genuine organisation or is hoax

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The email, sent to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner, named the DC office, a school in Gurugram, courts in Haryana and Parliament in Delhi as purported targets. Representative image/PTI File
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The Deputy Commissioner’s office in Gurugram has received a threatening email early on Friday, warning of bomb blasts at multiple locations in Gurugram and Delhi, purportedly having been sent by a group identifying itself as the “Khalistan National Army".

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The email, sent to the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner, named the DC office, a school in Gurugram, courts in Haryana and Parliament in Delhi as purported targets, citing specific times for each location.

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The message also demanded the withdrawal of FIRs allegedly filed against unnamed students and threatened continued blasts until August 5. It further referenced Independence Day, warning schools against observing August 15 or reciting patriotic songs, and instructed that recipients circulate the email among media organisations, school principals, mayors and judges.

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Officials said such threats are treated as serious security matters and are immediately referred to the police and cybercrime units for verification and investigation. Security has been heightened at government buildings, courts and educational institutions as a precaution while authorities assess the authenticity of the threat and attempt to trace its origin.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the email originated from a genuine organisation or was a hoax.

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“We are looking into it," said a spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Similar threat emails targeting government offices and schools have surfaced across north India in recent years, with most later found to have originated from spoofed or anonymous email accounts.

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