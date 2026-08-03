Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra passes off peacefully in Nuh

The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which started on the first Monday of Sawan in Nuh, concluded peacefully and was successful in sending a message of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims.

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Tight security arrangements made by the district and police administration, deployment of thousands of security personnel, surveillance through drones and continuous meetings with the people of both communities—proved effective in ensuring the Yatra concluded peacefully.

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The Yatra began at around 12.30 pm from the Nalhadeshwar (Nalhad) Temple and ended at the Shringeshwar Mahadev Temple in Singar village around 7 pm after Jalabhishek was performed in all three temples: Nuh’s Nallahad Mahadev Temple, Ferozepur Jhirka’s Jhir Temple, and the temple in Singar village.

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While the Yatra was marred by violence in 2023, however, this time, Muslims welcomed the devotees with flowers.

Amidst enthusiasm of pilgrims arriving from various states including Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a particularly heart-warming scene unfolded when the Muslims stepped forward at various locations across the district to welcome the devotees, offer them refreshments, and convey a message of brotherhood.

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A large number of devotees, along with several political figures, participated in the procession. Haryana’s Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Dr Krishan Middha also joined this religious procession and enthusiastically welcomed the devotees.

Minister Gaurav Gautam, former Minister Sanjay Singh and Dr Middha also performed the Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva at the Nalhareshwar Temple.

“The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra is a magnificent confluence of faith, devotion and social harmony. This pilgrimage symbolises the region’s rich cultural and religious heritage and conveys a message of unity, brotherhood, and spiritual consciousness to devotees every year,” said Gautam.

“The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra is not merely a religious event but a symbol of mutual harmony, social cohesion and brotherhood. People from all faiths and communities are coming together to support the organisation of the Yatra and are extending a warm welcome to the devotees at various locations,” said Dr Middha.

The sages and saints thanked the Haryana Chief Minister and the Nuh district administration.

DC Akhil Pilani and Nuh SP Dr Arpit Jain visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple, Jhir Temple and Singar Temple to ensure all preparations and arrangements were in place for the Jalabhishek program.

“The district administration had ensured preparations and arrangements on a large scale in view of today’s religious programs. A large number of devotees worshiped with full enthusiasm in all the temples of the district. Nuh district has had a tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood for years, which was clearly visible again in today’s religious program,” said Akhil Pilani.

“The security arrangements by the police administration made such a planned manner that no untoward incident happens. It was an example of brotherhood that this Yatra was welcomed by the people of every community everywhere,” said the SP.

People associated with the Yatra are also happy that the nearly 80-km-long Yatra passed through Nuh district peacefully.

“Despite tight security arrangements, a large number of devotees participated in the Yatra. The atmosphere was further enriched by communal harmony as members of the Muslim community welcomed the devotees with flower garlands at several places,” said a pilgrim.