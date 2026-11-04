BSF DIG’s son dies after falling from 11th floor in Gurugram
28-year-old falls from balcony of flat in Sector 85 society; police seal flat, probe under way
According to the police, Satyawan, who holds the rank of DIG in the BSF, is currently posted in Koraput, Odisha. His 28-year-old son, Asim Khanchi, lived in The Leaf society in Sector 85. At around 2 pm on Wednesday, Asim allegedly fell from the balcony of flat 10B, located on the 11th floor of Tower 8.
On hearing about the incident, security guards and residents of the society rushed to the spot. The injured man was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police said they had sealed the spot and the flat in question. All aspects of the case were being investigated. The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unclear.
“A probe is under way and the actual reasons behind the incident will only emerge once the investigation is complete and the necessary evidence has been gathered,” a senior police officer said.