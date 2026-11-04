BSF DIG’s son dies after falling from 11th floor in Gurugram

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A 28-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the 11th floor of a residential society building in Sector 85, Gurugram, on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was the son of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Security Force (BSF). Following the incident, a team from the Kherki Daula police station reached the spot. The police inspected the site, collected evidence, took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Satyawan, who holds the rank of DIG in the BSF, is currently posted in Koraput, Odisha. His 28-year-old son, Asim Khanchi, lived in The Leaf society in Sector 85. At around 2 pm on Wednesday, Asim allegedly fell from the balcony of flat 10B, located on the 11th floor of Tower 8.

On hearing about the incident, security guards and residents of the society rushed to the spot. The injured man was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The police said they had sealed the spot and the flat in question. All aspects of the case were being investigated. The circumstances surrounding the man's death remain unclear.

“A probe is under way and the actual reasons behind the incident will only emerge once the investigation is complete and the necessary evidence has been gathered,” a senior police officer said.