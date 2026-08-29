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Home / Gurugram / Cab driver found hanging in Gurugram

Cab driver found hanging in Gurugram

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Gurugram, Updated At : 01:29 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A cab driver was found hanging in an empty warehouse on Badshahpur-Tikli Road on Friday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Sukhbir, a native of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. He was living with his wife and two children in the Sneh Vihar colony of Bhondsi area.

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“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim died by suicide. A probe to ascertain the circumstances around his death is underway,” said the police.

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According to the police, Sukhbir had arrived at the vacant warehouse alone. He made a noose using his car’s fan belt and hung himself. An empty liquor bottle, glass and a packet of snacks was found near the body. No suicide note was recovered from the scene.

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According to the deceased’s family, Sukhbir had purchased a new car about three months ago. “We are now examining his call records and other technical data. The body was handed over to the family following the post-mortem,” said a senior police official.

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