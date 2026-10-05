Car damaged as railway underpass barrier falls in Gurugram, none hurt

The front section and bonnet of a car were badly damaged after an iron height barrier fell onto the car passing through a railway underpass in the Garhi-Harsaru area on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, the car driver, a private school administrator, escaped unharmed, while his wife had stepped out of the car moments before the mishap.

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According to the school administrator Shyamvir Singh, he was returning to school that morning after dropping off his wife. As his car was passing through the Garhi Harsaru railway underpass, the overhead iron height barrier suddenly collapsed onto the front of the car. Alerted by the loud crash, nearby people rushed to the scene and assisted him. Although Shyamveer was shaken by the incident, he did not sustain any serious injuries.

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After receiving information, a Government Railway Police (GRP) team arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. The GRP inspected the damage to the car, and the affected party was assured that the contractor will bear the repair costs.

Following the accident, local residents demanded an inspection of the safety arrangements regarding the height barrier installed at the underpass. They point out that a large number of vehicles and pedestrians use this route daily, therefore, it was essential to verify the structural integrity and safety standards of the height barrier to prevent such incidents in future.