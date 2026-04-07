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Home / Gurugram / Caretaker arrested for the murder of farmhouse owner in Gurugram

Caretaker arrested for the murder of farmhouse owner in Gurugram

The accused been working for the deceased for around 20 years and had left 1.5 years ago following an argument

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:22 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A 36-year-old farmhouse owner was murdered after the caretaker slit his throat with a sharp-edged stickle. An FIR was registered at Sohna police station and the crime unit, Sohna team arrested the accused caretaker on Tuesday from Delhi.

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According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Khemchand (65), resident of Hirapur Khurd district Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He had been working for the deceased for around 20 years and had left 1.5 years ago following an argument.

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The accused had been coming back occasionally to work and had returned about two months ago.

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“During interrogation, the accused revealed that the farmhouse owner Rahul would occasionally assault him. Due to this grudge, on the night of April 5, he stabbed Rahul repeatedly in the neck with a sharp-edged sickle. After the murder, he fled to Delhi," said a senior police officer.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Kumar (35), was a resident of Ghata village and ran a farmhouse near Harchandpur village in Sohna area. Family members stated that Rahul had gone to the farmhouse on Sunday but never returned. When the family arrived on Monday night, they found Rahul's body in a pool of blood.

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Initially, the family suspected the caretaker, who was missing.

“An FIR or murder was registered at Sohna police station and the accused was arrested this morning from Delhi, who confessed to the crime. We are questioning the accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

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