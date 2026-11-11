Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Gurugram / ​Cattle smugglers open fire on cow protection team chasing them in Bhondsi area

​Cattle smugglers open fire on cow protection team chasing them in Bhondsi area

The smugglers open fire on the cow protectors who were pursuing a speeding pickup truck loaded with cattle

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:48 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An injured cattle.
Advertisement

A confrontation took place near Bhondsi in the wee hours of Wednesday between cattle smugglers and a ‘gau rakshak’ (cow protection) team of the Bajrang Dal.

The smugglers opened fire on the cow protectors who were pursuing a speeding pickup truck loaded with cattle.

The smugglers threw cattle out of their moving vehicle onto the road and managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

Bajrang Dal activists and the police carried out a rescue operation for the eight head of cattle as two of them sustained serious injuries. The rescued animals have been handed over to the Pandala Goshala and the Municipal Corporation team.

Advertisement

According to Bajrang Dal leader Chaman Khatana, his team had received a tip-off about cattle being illegally transported in a pickup truck in the Bhondsi area. The team began pursuing the suspicious vehicle. Upon noticing the cow protectors following them, the smugglers accelerated, leading to a high-speed chase that continued for a considerable distance.

“When the smugglers realised that the Bajrang Dal team had come close to their vehicle, they opened fire on them. They began throwing the cattle onto the road but our team chased them. Later, they fled taking a link road,” Khatan added.

A police officer said empty bullet shells were found on the spot. They are examining CCTV footage to identify the smugglers and obtain the registration number of the pickup vehicle. An FIR will be registered and the accused will be arrested soon, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts