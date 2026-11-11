​Cattle smugglers open fire on cow protection team chasing them in Bhondsi area

A confrontation took place near Bhondsi in the wee hours of Wednesday between cattle smugglers and a ‘gau rakshak’ (cow protection) team of the Bajrang Dal.

The smugglers opened fire on the cow protectors who were pursuing a speeding pickup truck loaded with cattle.

The smugglers threw cattle out of their moving vehicle onto the road and managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

Bajrang Dal activists and the police carried out a rescue operation for the eight head of cattle as two of them sustained serious injuries. The rescued animals have been handed over to the Pandala Goshala and the Municipal Corporation team.

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According to Bajrang Dal leader Chaman Khatana, his team had received a tip-off about cattle being illegally transported in a pickup truck in the Bhondsi area. The team began pursuing the suspicious vehicle. Upon noticing the cow protectors following them, the smugglers accelerated, leading to a high-speed chase that continued for a considerable distance.

“When the smugglers realised that the Bajrang Dal team had come close to their vehicle, they opened fire on them. They began throwing the cattle onto the road but our team chased them. Later, they fled taking a link road,” Khatan added.

A police officer said empty bullet shells were found on the spot. They are examining CCTV footage to identify the smugglers and obtain the registration number of the pickup vehicle. An FIR will be registered and the accused will be arrested soon, he added.