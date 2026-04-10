Tension gripped the industrial hub of Manesar on Thursday after clashes erupted between police and thousands of protesting contractual workers, resulting in a lathicharge, injuries, and incidents of vandalism.

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According to officials, over 7,000 contractual workers from various companies in IMT Manesar assembled to demand wage hikes and improved working conditions. The protest follows recent labour unrest that began at a major automobile manufacturing unit and quickly spread to several factories across the industrial belt.

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Despite the imposition of prohibitory orders to prevent large gatherings, workers gathered in large numbers, prompting police intervention. Authorities stated that the restrictions were enforced to maintain law and order and prevent disruptions to industrial activity and traffic.

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Police said the situation turned volatile when personnel attempted to disperse the crowd and initiate dialogue with the protesters. An altercation ensued, during which some workers allegedly pushed police personnel and attempted to snatch their mobile phones.

“As the crowd became aggressive and refused to disperse, mild force was used to control the situation and prevent further escalation,” a senior police official said.

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Eyewitnesses reported that the confrontation escalated into chaos, with protesters clashing with police, damaging property, and setting a police motorcycle on fire. Stones were allegedly pelted at police vehicles, shattering windscreens.

More than 20 workers sustained injuries during the clash, with at least one suffering a serious head injury and requiring hospitalisation. A woman protester reportedly fainted amid the commotion, intensifying tensions on the ground.

Officials confirmed the participation of a significant number of women workers. The standoff continued for several hours before police managed to disperse the crowd.

The Haryana Government recently announced a nearly 35% increase in minimum wages, effective April 1. The revised wages range from Rs 15,220 for unskilled workers to Rs 19,425 for highly skilled workers.

However, protesting workers alleged that the revised wage structure has not been uniformly implemented across companies, resulting in continued low pay and lack of job security. Earlier in the week, a strike at a major two-wheeler manufacturing unit had triggered wider mobilisation, with workers from multiple firms joining the agitation.

Police maintained that their actions were aimed solely at restoring order and ensuring public safety.

“The priority was to ensure public safety and prevent damage to property. The situation is now under control,” officials said.

Cases have been registered against unidentified individuals for rioting, vandalism, and damage to government property, and surveillance footage is being examined to identify those involved.

By late evening, normalcy had largely returned to Manesar, though heavy police deployment remains in place to prevent any fresh flare-up.