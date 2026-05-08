Class XII student terrified as taxi drivers attack after car crash on Sohna Road in Gurugram

Following a collision between a car and a cab on Sohna Road in Gurugram, taxi drivers allegedly assaulted a Class XII girl student in the car.

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The accused repeatedly tried to open the car door and when she resisted, they assaulted the driver. Terrified, the student locked herself inside the car with the aid of the central locking feature and cried.

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The student called her mother and informed her about the incident. The woman alleged that they called the police for help around 20 times, but instead of responding on time, the police team reached the spot after 37 minutes.

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The woman said that even after the police reached the spot, the taxi drivers did not behave properly, so she had to compromise by giving Rs 2,000 to the accused to get them to stop chasing her.

“My daughter made the first call at 5:02 pm, after which the police called at 5:10 pm and asked for their location. When they didn't get any help, she video-called me. After this, they both made more than 20 calls to the control room but the police team arrived at the scene after 37 minutes,” alleged the student’s mother.

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The girl's mother posted about the incident on social media at 6:30 pm on Thursday evening. Following this, the police's social media team contacted her and said they would investigate the matter.

An X user wrote, “Truly harrowing, a 37-minute wait when a child is surrounded and being intimidated is an unacceptable failure of the emergency system in Gurgaon in broad daylight. We get deliveries within 10 mins but the police take almost 40 mins.”

“This matter has come to the attention of the social media team. An investigation is under way. It will also be determined why the police took so long to arrive at the scene. Legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation,” said a senior police officer.