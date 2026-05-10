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Home / Gurugram / Club owner held after raid in Gurugram

Club owner held after raid in Gurugram

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:35 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Days after back-to-back blasts triggered security concerns among citizens in Amritsar and Jalandhar, several colleges in Amritsar and Baba Bakala on Thursday received a bomb threat via email. Photo for representational purpose
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The Gurugram police raided two nightclubs in Sector 66 and Sector 58, arresting a club owner for possessing illegal liquor at the Sector 66 club.

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Cops also took action against the Sector 58 club for allegedly playing loud music beyond permitted hours. An amplifier (music operating machine) and two sound speakers were seized from the club.

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According to the police, a team led by ACP Badshahpur Yashwant Yadav first raided the Elite club in Sector 66 in the early hours of Saturday.

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