Congress leaders ‘placed under house arrest’ ahead of CM Saini’s Gurugram visit

The Gurugram Rural Congress on Sunday alleged that several party leaders and workers were confined to their homes ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Gurugram University.

District Congress Committee (Gurugram Rural) president Vardhan Yadav alleged that police stopped several party leaders from leaving their homes ahead of the chief minister’s visit.

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Yadav named block Congress president Sunil Yadav, Youth Congress district president Abhishek Yadav and state spokesperson Subeer Tanwar among those he claimed had been stopped from leaving their residences, along with several other party workers.

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“In a democracy, the job of the Opposition is to question the government and raise people's voices. If office-bearers of an opposition party are confined to their homes ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, it shows not the government's strength but its fear,” Yadav said.

He alleged that the action was intended to prevent Congress leaders from raising Gurugram’s civic issues, including waterlogging, damaged roads, traffic congestion, sewer problems and concerns related to students, during the chief minister’s visit.

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Yadav also questioned whether the government had become “so afraid of its own citizens and the Opposition's questions” that Congress leaders had to be confined before the chief minister’s arrival.

The allegations come ahead of Saini’s scheduled visit to Gurugram University.