DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Congress leaders ‘placed under house arrest’ ahead of CM Saini’s Gurugram visit

Congress leaders ‘placed under house arrest’ ahead of CM Saini’s Gurugram visit

Party alleges police action aimed at preventing leaders from raising civic issues before chief minister’s visit

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Gurugram Rural Congress on Sunday alleged that several party leaders and workers were confined to their homes ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Gurugram.
Advertisement

The Gurugram Rural Congress on Sunday alleged that several party leaders and workers were confined to their homes ahead of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s visit to Gurugram University.

District Congress Committee (Gurugram Rural) president Vardhan Yadav alleged that police stopped several party leaders from leaving their homes ahead of the chief minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Yadav named block Congress president Sunil Yadav, Youth Congress district president Abhishek Yadav and state spokesperson Subeer Tanwar among those he claimed had been stopped from leaving their residences, along with several other party workers.

Advertisement

“In a democracy, the job of the Opposition is to question the government and raise people's voices. If office-bearers of an opposition party are confined to their homes ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, it shows not the government's strength but its fear,” Yadav said.

He alleged that the action was intended to prevent Congress leaders from raising Gurugram’s civic issues, including waterlogging, damaged roads, traffic congestion, sewer problems and concerns related to students, during the chief minister’s visit.

Advertisement

Yadav also questioned whether the government had become “so afraid of its own citizens and the Opposition's questions” that Congress leaders had to be confined before the chief minister’s arrival.

The allegations come ahead of Saini’s scheduled visit to Gurugram University.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts