Congress turned Gurugram into a 'Millennium City' and 'IT hub'; but BJP ruined it: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday stated that the BJP has completely ruined Gurugram, the 'Millennium City' developed by the Congress.

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“During the Congress government's tenure, it was transformed into a modern, world-class IT hub, but the BJP has turned it into a vast expanse of water. Even a spell of light rain leaves roads, streets, and residential colonies submerged. The sewerage system collapses entirely, and there is absolutely no sign of any drainage or sanitation infrastructure,” he said.

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Hooda remarked that it is utterly ridiculous for a BJP Union Minister to blame the Congress for Gurugram's dilapidated state, given that the BJP has been in power at both the state and Centre for 12 years.

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It was Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh who blamed Congress for water woes of Gurugram.

“Twelve years is a long time, enough to establish an entirely new city, yet the BJP has failed to even manage the infrastructure of a city that was already modern and well-established,” he stated.

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The former Chief Minister said that such waterlogging, filth and disarray were never witnessed in Gurugram during the Congress's tenure. However, since the BJP came to power, waterlogging, traffic jams and hardships for the common people have become a recurring sight after every spell of rain.

“Today, heaps of garbage are scattered across Gurugram. Sanitation workers across Haryana, including Gurugram, are protesting, yet the BJP continues to completely ignore their legitimate demands. The general public is bearing the brunt of this, as the accumulation of filth during the rainy season is leading to the spread of various diseases,” he noted.