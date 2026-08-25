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Home / Gurugram / Congress warns of indefinite protest over Nuh medical college’s neglect, gives govt 1-month ultimatum

Congress warns of indefinite protest over Nuh medical college’s neglect, gives govt 1-month ultimatum

The protest was led by Nuh MLA and Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Aftab Ahmed

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh (Haryana), Updated At : 03:53 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protest the poor state of Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar.
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The Congress on Tuesday staged a protest over the poor state of Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar, warning that an indefinite dharna would follow if conditions did not improve within a month, and that the issue would be pushed both on the streets and in the Assembly.

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The protest was led by Nuh MLA and Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Aftab Ahmed. Slogans were raised against local MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and his daughter, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. Congress leaders held the duo responsible for the poor state of healthcare in Nuh, alleging that other parts of the Ahirwal region were being given special attention in terms of new medical facilities and better equipment, while Nuh had been constantly ignored despite its needs.

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Ahmed said the building alone was not enough the college needed doctor appointments, adequate medicines and modern equipment, adding that it functioned as little more than a referral hospital. He accused the government of a “double policy”, observing Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati’s martyrdom day on one hand while failing to maintain the medical college named after him on the other. He alleged that the hospital’s expansion tender had been cancelled citing fund shortage, and that the college, built during the Congress government, was being mismanaged under the BJP.

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“We have given enough time, enough chances to the government. People are now dying due to lack of healthcare in Nuh. If our demands are not met, we will go in for aggressive and indefinite protests,” Ahmed said.

District Congress president and former MLA Shahida Khan said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to visit Nuh on August 29 and should take a few minutes to inspect the medical college’s condition. She alleged the government was working to divide people and had no real interest in development.

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