Construction ban leaves Gurugram workers jobless, sparks migrant exodus

Thousands of daily-wage construction workers in Gurugram are leaving for their villages as the construction ban to curb air pollution has left them without work or wages. Labour unions have now approached the district administration, seeking a rehabilitation plan and an order making contractors pay minimum wages for the duration of the ban.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has restricted dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction across the NCR, including Gurugram and Faridabad, from November 5 to 20.

Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is also in force. Railways, metro, hospitals and a few other essential projects are exempt, but private sites have largely gone silent.

For workers, the 15-day order is only the beginning of the worry. They say contractors have told them construction is likely to remain suspended till almost December, and Delhi’s winter action plan envisages a wider halt from December 10 to January 20, 2027. A majority have vacated their rented rooms and left. Several had already gone home for Chhath and are not returning. Most say they will be back only after the winter, or once the GRAP-III curbs are lifted.

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Praveen Chaubey, a leader of the UP Labour Association, said the problem repeats every winter.

“It has become an annual affair. The ban is imposed, and contractors, even on government projects, refuse to pay, saying there is no work. Then these workers cannot even buy two square meals. Along with GRAP, the government has to mandate payment,” he said.

Daily wagers depend on each day’s earnings to run their households, the unions said, and want the administration to direct contractors to keep paying minimum wages while the ban lasts.

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The demand has legal backing. In February 2025, the Supreme Court directed NCR states, including Haryana, to pay affected workers from the labour cess fund, in line with the Minimum Wages Act, whenever GRAP curbs shut construction, even without fresh court orders. Haryana had by then paid compensation to 2,68,759 and 2,24,881 workers in the first two phases of GRAP-IV.

Whether the Haryana administration will activate that mechanism this time remains to be seen. The curbs are fast becoming a seasonal routine: GRAP-III, with a complete ban on non-essential construction, was invoked in November 2025 and again in January 2026.

For developers, the exodus is likely to delay projects, as sites wait for labour to return once curbs lift.