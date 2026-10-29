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Home / Gurugram / Couple, daughter killed as car crashes into parked bus on Delhi-Vadodara Expressway

Couple, daughter killed as car crashes into parked bus on Delhi-Vadodara Expressway

Two other children critically injured in accident near Sohna; family was returning to Delhi after visiting Balaji temple

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:13 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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A mangled car after it rammed into a parked bus on the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway near Sohna.
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A couple and their daughter were killed, while their two other children sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a parked tourist bus on the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway near Lohatki village, close to Sohna, early Thursday morning.

The impact was so severe that a large portion of the car went underneath the bus, leaving the vehicle badly mangled.

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According to the police, Boom Prasad, a resident of Rajokri in Delhi, was a taxi driver. He was returning to Delhi with his wife and children after visiting the Balaji temple when the accident occurred.

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The police said the car was moving at high speed when the driver lost control near Lohatki village and rammed into the bus parked on the roadside.

A police team and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operations to pull the occupants out of the mangled car. The two injured children were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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“The couple and their daughter died on the spot. Two children were critically injured and admitted to the hospital. A further probe is underway,” a senior police officer said.

Traffic was affected for some time following the accident. The police removed the damaged vehicles and restored normal movement on the expressway.

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