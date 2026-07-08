Court orders body of 5-month-old to be dug up for post-mortem in Nuh

On a court order, the body of a five-month-old was dug up from the grave four months after his burial for a fresh medical examination in Saunkh village in Nuh district on Tuesday. The deceased’s grandfather alleged that his daughter-in-law and her family members murdered the infant to secure an insurance claim.

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The action followed a complaint lodged by Shamshad, the grandfather of deceased infant Mohammad Aahil. Shamshad alleged that his daughter-in-law Afsana and her family members had killed his grandson to claim insurance money.

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On Tuesday, the police exhumed the child’s body from the grave in Saunkh village and took it to the medical college for a fresh medical examination to ascertain his cause of death. The incident has sparked widespread speculation in the area.

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Shamshad, a resident of Saunkh village, stated in his complaint that his son Sahil married Afsana, a resident of Jaitaka village under the Nagina police station in Nuh, in 2023. On September 6, 2025, his son Sahil died in a road accident on Tauru Road. At that time, Afsana was about eight months pregnant with Sahil’s child, to whom she gave birth on October 12. It is alleged that twelve days after the delivery, Afsana took the baby to her maternal home in Jaitaka, where Shamshad and other family members visited the child several times.

Shamsad alleged that he repeatedly asked for Afsana to be sent back, but her family kept refusing. He claimed that a court case regarding the accident claim for their son was underway and Afsana’s family had their eyes on the claim money. The family alleged that on March 24, they suddenly received a call informing them of their grandson’s death. According to Shamshad, they brought their grandson’s body from Jaitaka village and buried it in the graveyard at Saunkh village.

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“Two or three days later, we suspected that their grandson Aahil had been murdered by his mother Afsana, in collusion with his maternal grandfather and uncle. We lodged a complaint at the Nagina police station, but the police did not register a case. Subsequently, we approached the court and following a HC order, the child’s body was exhumed for a postmortem examination”, said Shamshad.

“In accordance with the court’s order, the child’s body was exhumed, a postmortem was conducted by a medical board at Nalhar Medical College and the body was handed over to the family. Further action will be taken once the report is received. The actual cause of death will be ascertained upon receipt of the report,” said Inspector Sachin Kumar, Nagina SHO.