Cow smuggler arrested after brief encounter in Nuh

Nuh police arrested a cow smuggler after a brief exchange of fire in the Ujina-Sangel canal bank area on Wednesday morning. The accused sustained gunshot injuries to his leg and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

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Police recovered five cattle allegedly being transported in a pickup vehicle, along with an illegal firearm and cartridges, from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Nuh police station.

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According to police, a team of the Nuh Cow Smuggling Staff, led by Inspector Dr Sunil Kumar, had set up a barricade near the canal bank area after receiving information about cattle being transported in a vehicle.

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Police said a pickup vehicle was signalled to stop, but the driver allegedly broke through the barricade and sped away. A chase followed, during which the accused in the vehicle opened fire at the police team.

The suspects later got out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot while firing, police said. During retaliatory action, one accused was shot in the leg and was subsequently nabbed.

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The arrested accused has been identified as Irshad, a resident of Ward 14, Hathin in Palwal district. A police spokesperson said teams were conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.