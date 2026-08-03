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Home / Gurugram / Cow vigilante Monu Manesar gets death threat, seeks protection

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar gets death threat, seeks protection

Claims he received a call from one Saif Ali Khan, who claimed association with the Shahzad Bhatti gang operating from Pakistan

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:54 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Monu Manesar. File photo
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Cow vigilante Monu Manesar has approached the Manesar police seeking registration of an FIR, alleging he received a death threat over an Instagram audio call from a person claiming links to a Pakistan-based criminal network.

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In a written complaint, Manesar said that on August 1, his brother Rohit — who was using his Instagram account at the time — received a call from one Saif Ali Khan, who claimed association with the Shahzad Bhatti gang operating from Pakistan.

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Manesar alleged that the caller threatened to blow him up with a bomb and fire “100 bullets” at him soon. The complaint alleged that the caller threatened to target his security personnel. He alleged that the threat was also issued to his associate, Pinky Chaudhary, who is based in Uttar Pradesh.

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Manesar submitted a recording of the threat to the police.

He sought a “swift, impartial and thorough” investigation, and adequate police protection for him, his family and his security.

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The Gurugram police said they were reviewing the complaint.

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