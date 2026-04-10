Dalcore launches North India’s first YOO-branded residences ‘The Falcon’ in Gurugram

Marking its entry into the high-end branded residences segment, Dalcore has launched The Falcon, North India’s first YOO-branded residential project, on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. Developed in collaboration with the YOO brand, founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, the project brings design-led luxury living to Delhi-NCR.

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Spread across nearly 2 acres in Sector 53, The Falcon will feature a single iconic high-rise tower with around 96 residences, comprising spacious 3 and 4 BHK units priced upwards of Rs 10 crore. Dalcore plans to invest approximately Rs 500 crore in the project, with an expected topline of Rs 1,450 crore.

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Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director, Dalcore, said the launch represented a “defining moment” for the company, adding that the project blended “globally celebrated design philosophies with long-term value”.

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The project will also feature a clubhouse, wellness facilities and curated social spaces.