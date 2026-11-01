Delhi BS-IV Ban: 60,000 Gurugram commercial vehicles hit

Delhi has barred the entry of BS-IV vehicles as part of tighter air pollution curbs across the National Capital Region (NCR), hitting commuters, businesses and transporters in Gurugram.

About 60,000 commercial vehicles from Gurugram alone are expected to be stopped from entering the national capital, disrupting the movement of goods worth around Rs 10,000 crore across the NCR.

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According to the Gurugram Transport Association, the decision will bring roughly 20 per cent of the region's commercial vehicles to a halt, including taxis, buses and trucks. Transporters have said they will follow the government's orders and use BS-VI (Bharat Stage 6) vehicles in place of BS-IV ones.

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The association has warned, however, that the limited availability of BS-VI vehicles could delay deliveries into the NCR by two to three days, putting the supply chain under strain.

Around 1.5 lakh BS-IV cars are registered in Gurugram district, of which about 40,000 are diesel. Diesel car owners are expected to bear the brunt of the restriction.

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Thousands of professionals who travel between Gurugram and Delhi every day, along with traders, are likely to face hardship under the new rule.

Authorities are also strictly enforcing the existing age limits of 15 years for petrol vehicles and 10 years for diesel vehicles. A valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is mandatory for all vehicles. Commuters heading to Delhi in BS-IV vehicles will need to carry their registration certificate (RC) and PUC certificate.

The transport department and traffic police are on alert to enforce the Delhi entry ban. Special police teams have been deployed at five key points on the Gurugram-Delhi border.

Every BS-IV vehicle heading to Delhi is being checked for its RC and PUC certificate. Orders have been issued to seize vehicles found violating the rules.

The curbs come as air pollution typically worsens across the NCR in the winter months, prompting stricter vehicle restrictions in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and other satellite towns.