Delhi to Manesar in 40 minutes? HSIIDC plans pod taxi, metro link to cut time

Commuters traveling between the national capital and Haryana's industrial belt may soon cover the distance from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar in under 40 minutes, thanks to an ambitious plan by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to introduce a high-speed Pod Taxi system and an extended Metro line.

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Designed to bypass the chronic traffic snarls along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48), the proposed rapid transit network aims to drastically cut travel times between Delhi and Manesar—a journey that currently takes anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours during peak rush hours.

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Speaking on the multi-pronged infrastructure push, Sushil Sarwan, Managing Director of HSIIDC, highlighted that work is actively underway on multiple flagship projects to transform Manesar into a premier transport and logistics hub.

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The proposed pod taxi and metro line starting from Dhaula Kuan directly address the urgent need for fast, high-frequency public transit for thousands of corporate employees, industrial workers, and daily commuters moving between Delhi and Gurugram's industrial suburbs every day.

To support this high-speed connectivity, HSIIDC is accelerating the development of a mega multi-modal transport hub at Pachgaon, near the Manesar industrial belt. The hub will seamlessly integrate with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and major national highways, ensuring efficient transfer between long-distance freight and commuter transit systems.

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Additionally, a state-of-the-art city bus depot is being constructed at Naharpur Kasan. Equipped with EV charging infrastructure, maintenance bays, and driver amenities, the facility will power an expanded fleet of electric buses operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, extending last-mile transit across Sectors 80 to 95 and over 30 surrounding villages.

The masterplan also strengthens the region’s industrial logistics footprint with a 243-acre Transport Nagar and warehousing hub in Patli, designed to manage heavy vehicular freight and cargo operations. Demonstrating strong commercial confidence in the project, e-commerce major Flipkart has already begun constructing a fulfillment center across 140 acres on the site.

Together with the proposed Dhaula Kuan to Manesar Pod Taxi and Metro corridor, these initiatives are set to transform regional mobility, generate thousands of jobs, and make swift, gridlock-free travel across the NCR a reality.