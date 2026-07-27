Delivery partner among 4 held for stealing electronics worth Rs 6 lakh

Gurugram police have arrested four men, including a company delivery associate, for allegedly stealing expensive electronic goods and committing criminal breach of trust at a warehouse in Gurugram.

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According to the police, on July 20, an official of UR Logistic lodged a complaint at Sadar Police Station, stating that Sahil Alvi had been appointed as a delivery associate with the company on June 26. His responsibility was to collect goods from the company's warehouse and deliver them to customers.

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During an audit conducted on July 12, it was discovered that several returned parcels contained substituted items instead of the original electronic products. The investigation revealed that all the concerned deliveries and returns had been processed using the accused's delivery ID.

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According to the company's records, the total value of the missing goods is approximately Rs 6 lakh. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sadar Police Station.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch, Sector-39, arrested four accused.

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They were identified as Mohammad Sahil Alvi, a resident of Village Nihari Dehat, Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Village Palra, Gurugram; Chand, a resident of Village Kaila Khera, Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh; Vikas, a resident of Village Sikandarpur Khagi, Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi; and Gurpreet alias Zorawar, a resident of Village Varpal, Amritsar district, Punjab, presently residing in Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, Mohammad Sahil Alvi was arrested from Village Palra, Gurugram, on July 22. Chand was arrested from Ghaziabad on July 24, Vikas was arrested from Delhi on July 24, and Gurpreet was arrested from Delhi on July 26. Sahil Alvi has been taken on four days' police remand, while Chand and Vikas have been remanded to two days' police custody.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that Sahil Alvi, along with his associates Chand and Vikas, used to replace the original electronic goods with other items and subsequently sold the stolen products to Gurpreet. Two Marshall speakers have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation is underway," said the spokesperson for Gurugram police.