Dhirendra Shastri controversy: Gurugram Ahirs want FIR registered

The Ahir community members have intensified their protest against the alleged remark about Lord Krishna by Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.

The community will stage a protest outside the Gurugram police commissioner’s office, seeking an immediate registration of FIR against him.

The protest has been called by the Ahir Regiment Banao Sangharsh Samiti. Office-bearers said hundreds of community members would assemble and submit a formal memorandum to the Police Commissioner.

The controversy began after videos from Shastri's Ram Katha in Karera in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district went viral. Shastri allegedly compared the physical postures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during the Ram Katha. The Ahir community alleged that the comments aimed at “diminishing” Lord Krishna.

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Samiti president Arun Yadav alleged that such remarks, made from a public platform, had deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Ahir community and followers of Sanatan Dharma. The memorandum will ask the administration to register an FIR under the relevant sections, saying the remarks were an attempt to disturb religious and social harmony. It will also seek strict legal action.

A community post said a meeting at the Kheri Daula Ahir Regiment Morcha had condemned the remark. It said the protest would continue until Shastri apologises before Lord Krishna at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura.

The row has spread well beyond Haryana. A criminal defamation complaint was filed against Shastri in an Agra court over the remarks, and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, too, criticised him. Shastri has publicly apologised for his remarks about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, according to reports.

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In Gurugram, resident Praveen Malik emailed a separate complaint to the Police Commissioner on November 5. It asked for a fair probe into the video, including verification of the original recording. It also asked the police to examine whether the remarks attract Sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and to preserve the digital evidence.

The complaint notes Shastri's clarification and expression of regret, and says the aim is to protect religious dignity and not to target an individual.

Samiti office-bearers warned that today's protest was only the beginning. If no legal action is taken against the preacher, they said, the agitation will become more intense and widespread in the coming days.

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No FIR has been reported so far in Gurugram. The police response was awaited.