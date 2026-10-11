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Home / Gurugram / Dhruv Rathee released, but may face fresh police action if he joins CJP protest again

Dhruv Rathee released, but may face fresh police action if he joins CJP protest again

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:39 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was released early hours of Sunday (3 am) after being detained by police from his residence in Gurugram, Haryana, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, officials said.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday as the national capital witnessed heightened security and restrictions ahead of the protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

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"He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders," a police source told PTI.

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The detention came amid an unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi, where more than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, police sources said.

Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

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CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest after their detention from the airport.

Police are likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with the alleged assaults on personnel during the protest, a senior officer said.

The CJP had planned to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, raising concerns over alleged electoral roll irregularities and seeking accountability from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been placed under preventive arrest. The three were scheduled to be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station at 9 am on Sunday.

The developments came amid a heightened security deployment in Delhi, with police imposing restrictions and taking preventive measures ahead of the planned gathering.

Rathee, who has a large following on social media, has frequently commented on political and public affairs in his online videos.

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