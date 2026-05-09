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Home / Gurugram / 'Disposing' issues: Shots fired over removal of plastic from garbage in Gurugram

'Disposing' issues: Shots fired over removal of plastic from garbage in Gurugram

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
guru, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Windows of 5 vehicles were shattered during the clash on Friday.
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A violent clash broke out between two groups in Gurugram’s Sector 70 area over removing plastic from garbage. Sticks and bullets were used and shots were fired, shattering windows of five vehicles. Several people were injured, including one who was shot in the leg. A senior police official said the matter was being investigated, but no complaint had been filed by any party yet.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 11.50 am near Tulip chowk on SPR Road in Sector 70 on Friday. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) has set up a garbage dumping yard on a vacant green belt in the area. A resident of Kadarpur employs a labourer to pick plastic out of this garbage. On Friday, while the labourer was sorting through the garbage, a resident of Rithoj village arrived at the site with his friends. He asked the laborer to leave, leading to an argument between the two which escalated to physical violence.

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Reportedly, one group attacked the other with sticks. Parked vehicles were also damaged and shots were then fired in the air. A bullet reportedly struck a young man’s leg and several people were injured in the incident.

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Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and started an investigation. Five empty shells and two live cartridges were recovered from the scene. Damaged vehicles have also been seized.

“The investigation is ongoing. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined. The injured are not fit for a statement and action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint,” said Vijay Pal, SHO, Badshahpur police station.

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